Golden Apple Award: Union City High School teacher Mrs. Amy Mumau

The Union City School District is adding a name to its Golden Apple teacher plaque.

Mrs. Amy Mumau is an 11th grade math teacher at Union City High School. She’s a veteran of 16 years in the classroom. Even though her parents were both teachers, math wasn’t always her best subject.

“I went to high school and I really struggled in math. To be honest, it was not my best subject. I spent countless hours at the dinner table kind of crying and getting frustrated. I realized that no student should have to struggle as much as I did. I’m like, ‘I think I’m going to school and teach math.'” said Amy Mumau, Golden Apple Award winner.

The value of math, according to Mrs. Mumau, isn’t always the math, but the lessons that you learn in perseverance and how to overcome obstacles when you think you can’t.

“Getting students to learn something they thought they could learn anymore, it’s kids kind of writing themselves off, thinking I cannot do that. When they finally do it and get to bring that out in them, I love that.” Mumau said.

What this week’s student nominator loves about Mrs. Mumau is the positive environment in her classroom.

“She’s always so positive. It makes us get through the day and makes us all smile.” said Jordan Miller, Student Nominator.

“Here we have a teacher who is pursuing that positive culture, positive environment, positive relationships, just think of what’s going to happen when these young people remember that and go out into the world. What a wonderful impact tha’s going to be.” said Mary Jo Melvin, PhD, Edinboro University.

Congratulations to Mrs. Amy Mumau, this week’s JET 24 and Edinboro University Golden Apple Award.