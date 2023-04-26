For 32 years, Jet 24 and Penn West University have been honoring local teachers with the Golden Apple Award.

Wednesday night, we presented our final Golden Apple of this school year to a teacher at Erie’s Collegiate Academy.

Katie Lumley Pohl has been teaching 27 years. It’s something she never intended to do, even though both of her parents are schoolteachers.

“I have an international business degree and a Spanish degree. I worked in business, and I was miserable. I hate this. It was terrible. So, I said ‘I guess I’m going back to school for education,’ so that’s what I did,” said Katie Lumley Pohl, Golden Apple winner.

Like so many other Golden Apple Award winners, Ms. Pohl said relationships with students leads to success.

“You kind of have to trust that they know what they need, let them have some autonomy in their own learning. They know what they like. They know what they want, but not give them so much that they lose sight of what they’re doing,” Pohl explained. “I do check ins all the time and make sure they’re okay mentally. We do a lot of activities and fun things; they learn a lot.”

Student Simon Acosta nominated Ms. Pohl for the Golden Apple Award.

“What I like about Ms. Pohl so much is that she’s always there for her students. She really focuses on learning about culture in Spanish, not just about the language. And it’s really important to me as someone who has Spanish heritage. It’s really cool to learn about my culture in her classroom,” said Simon Acosta, student nominator.

“I think if we learned anything over the past 28 weeks, it’s that it’s important to develop relationships with your students,” said Dr. Mary Jo Melvin of Penn West University.

An example of that is Penn West University grad student Kaitlyn Gleba.

“She’s very student centered. Even past graduation, I graduated in 2017, Ms. Pohl still reaches out to wish me a happy birthday or to congratulate me on achievements,” said Kaitlyn Gleba, Penn West graduate student.

I was in this classroom 50 years ago learning English. These students are learning Spanish from Katie Lumley Pohl, this week’s Jet 24 Penn West University Golden Apple Award winner. The final golden apple winner of the school year.