We are nearing the end of our 32nd year of honoring teachers with the Golden Apple Award presentations.

But not before we went to Harborcreek High School to surprise a teacher who made a mid-college decision to become a teacher.

When Nici Thomas went off to college, she thought she wanted to be a nurse, but soon discovered blood wasn’t her thing.

She loved math, so teaching is what seemed right.

“I love students. I love helping them, that “aha” moment when they understand something. Helping them realize subjects they didn’t thing were interesting can be fun and exciting. I just like making learning fun,” said Nici Thomas, Golden Apple winner.

Ms. Thomas has taught geometry, algebra and personal finance for four years, but before she can do that she has some work to do.

“To be a successful teacher you have to build relationships first. Especially with subjects students many have preconceived notions about,” Thomas said. “I find if I can relate to them, and get them to like me first, they’re more open to learning things they may not have wanted to.

Building those relationships of trust, doesn’t always happen in the classroom.

“It takes getting to know them, knowing where they work. It takes going to basketball games and events outside of school. I go to a lot of dances just be seen outside the classroom,” Thomas explained.

And all of that makes a difference to students like Kayla Ho.

“She’s a great teacher overall and a great person. I feel like even if she wasn’t a teacher, I’d still like to love her and I enjoy seeing her every day,” said Kayla Ho, student nominator.

“She’s invested in them, and she creates a learning environment where they can all be themselves, and I think at this level that’s so important,” said Dr. Mary Jo Melvin, PennWest University.

Congratulations Nici Thomas, this week’s JET 24 PennWest University Golden Apple Award winner.

Join us next week for our final Golden Apple Award presentation.