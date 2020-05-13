Golden Apple Award year-end broadcast to air tonight on JET 24

When the school year got cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, so did the JET 24 Edinboro University Golden Apple Award Program.

Every year for nearly three decades we have honored 32 teachers. But, this season we only got to 24 before classes were cancelled.

Tonight would have been our annual Golden Apple Awards Banquet where we announce the teacher of the year. So, we’re going to do that on air instead.

Join Lou Baxter for the annual Golden Apple Award year-end broadcast tonight at 7:30 p.m. on JET 24 and watch it again on yourerie.com.