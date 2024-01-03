JET 24 is midway through the 33rd school year of honoring teachers with the Golden Apple Award.

This year, for the first time, we have a new partner. Big Ideas Learning is awarding Golden Apple teachers with $250 for their classrooms. But what is Big Ideas Learning?

The former Belle Valley School in Millcreek is home to big ideas learning, a division of Larson Texts.

There they create math textbooks and educational digital products

“We’re an education publisher. We specialize in mathematics. We write content from kindergarten all the way through college calculus,” said Matthew Totzke, CEO of Big Ideas Learning.

They sell these books in all 50 states and other countries, too. Nearly 100 people work in the building with 80 more around the country.

It all began decades ago when former Penn State Behrend math professor Ron Larson wrote a calculus textbook designed specifically for the learner.

“His purpose for writing that was that he just said, ‘Why aren’t math books written for students to understand mathematics?’ They just weren’t written for that purpose, so he set out to do that, and when he got published, it was like hotcakes,” said Amy Sanfrotello, director of product research applications.

And so it began — the Ron Larson philosophy. As Sanfrotello explained, it is part of every product produced by Big Ideas Learning.

“That is our one singular focus and our passion here, and that is the motive for why he started. It is the thing that has carried him through the last 45 years of writing textbooks, and it’s the thing behind everything we do. You can see that on the pages,” Sanfrotello said.

The success of big ideas learning is now benefitting local teachers. Each week, the company awards Golden Apple teachers $250 for their classroom.

“Teachers are really integral to the success of a classroom and touch so many students’ lives that it’s important for us to do, as much as we can, to give them as many tools as possible to make that positive impact,” Totzke said.