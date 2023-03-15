This week’s Golden Apple Award presentation was made by a school principal who, years earlier had the winner as a high school student.

Monica Marsh teaches 11th-grade English at Corry High School. She started her career 12 years ago, knowing for years this is what she want to do.

“When I was in high school I knew I wanted to become a teacher. I had some great educators that influenced me,” said Monica Marsh, Golden Apple Award winner

They made a positive impact on her life, and now, she does the same for others. Students describe her as amazing inspiring, motivating, and most of all caring.

This week’s student nominator said Marsh always has a smile on her face and treats all of her students with respect.

“I like how personal she is with her students. I always feel I can go to her if I need to. She’s always in a good mood and makes us feel welcome in her classroom, and that’s really awesome,” said Lexy Watrous, student nominator.

“I think you have to be open and honest with them, and you have to be available. They have to want to come to you. You have to want to help them. They want to feel comfortable talking to you. And if they’re comfortable, then they’re going to want to learn from you,” Marsh said.

“These students are going to remember her for a long time, not for being their Golden Apple teacher but for the way she makes them feel each and every day in her classroom,” said Dr. Mary Jo Melvin, Penn West University.