The third time was a charm for this week’s Golden Apple award-winning school teacher.

McDowell Intermediate history and social studies teacher Brian Farley went off to college to be an engineer — not a good fit.

Then he thought about physics — that didn’t work either.

After some time off working random jobs and deciding to return to school to be a school teacher, he worked a job full-time third shift while also going to school full-time to earn his degree.

“I worked those menial jobs with my hands, physical labor…transitioning from that to a more white-collar position, and allowing the kids to know that when you work hard you can achieve your dreams. The biggest part of it and one of the reasons why I became an educator is to enable these students to realize they can be more than who they are now,” said Brian Farley, Golden Apple winner.

Nineteen years into his career now, Farley said the key to being a good teacher is listening to the students.

“Treating them as individuals and not necessarily just a grade. Making time for them as people. Letting them know there are people who will help them along the way and its never too late to that or ask for help when you need it,” farley added.

Farley was nominated by four students: Sam Mackowski, Avery Powell, Austin Froelich and Dan Idzik.

“He’s like a father figure. He’s really good at looking at you and understanding what you’re trying to say,” said Samuel Mackowski, student nominator.

“He was just kinda always there for me, and he would always help me,” said Avery Powell, student nominator.

“He’s a really chill teacher. He’s different from any other teacher I ever had,” said Austin Froelich, student nominator.

“He’s always helping students no matter what. He’ll go out of his way to help us through stuff,” said Daniel Idzik, student nominator.

“We have students who, ya know, ‘schools okay, it’s not cool, whatever.’ But once they were in Mr. Farley’s class, he did some magic, and that magic gave them a different perception of school education and teacher,” said Dr. Mary Jo Melvin, Ph.D., PennWest University.