For some first-time students, the recent pandemic made going to school scary and intimidating. But one Corry primary school teacher helped her young students overcome those fears.

Brooke Brundage teaches kindergarten and first grade learning support in the Corry school district.

When she was in high school, she originally thought she wanted to be a science major in college. “I was in high school at General McLane and tutored a young boy and realized my passion was to be with students who struggle to learn to read, write and perform academically,” said Brooke Brundage, Golden Apple Award winner.

Now a half decade into her teaching career, the Edinboro University grad has found her joy.

“It is the kids. It’s the families. Its making a difference in in their lives. It’s those hard moments too. And it’s the ah ha’s that you get. That is my favorite part,” said Brundage.

This week’s Golden Apple Award winner said success for her students in the classroom is made easier with supportive, engaged parents at home.

When the kids know it’s a priority at home, it’s a priority here at school for the kids, and it shows. That partnership has been important for this week’s student nominator Makenzie Beard.

“Her reading levels have improved, her math levels have improved, and overall her behavior has improved because of Ms. Brundage,” said Amanda Willison, Makenzie’s mom.

Makenzie shared that enthusiasm, saying “she’s the best teacher in the whole world!”

Dr. Erinn Lake of Penn West University spoke highly of her saying, “Makenzie reminded us everyone learns differently, and Mrs. Brundage knows how to teach. She knows the science of teaching, that every student can have that ‘ah ha’ moment, and that’s what its all about.”

Congratulations Brooke Brundage, this week’s JET 24 Penn West University Golden Apple Award winner.