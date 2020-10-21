Golden Apple: Charles Ferruggia

It’s interesting how a guitar can make history and social studies come alive the classroom.

It did for one student who wasn’t really into school until she met this week’s Golden Apple Award Winner.

Charles Ferruggia was a former NYC Fireman who enlisted in the Marines Corp prior to 9/11 and served our nation in Iraq.

“You love teaching because it’s the absolute best way to impact the people around you and in your community,” said Charles Ferruggia, Golden Apple Winner.

This week’s student nominator said that Mr.Ferruggia struck a special chord with her when he played his guitar.

“And I played a little guitar riff to show the kids that where you put time, where your energy goes, energy flows. It was just a way to hook them and show them that maybe if they spend more time doing this, they’ll get better,” said Ferruggia.

“He’s kinda at it. He brings life to the classroom. He’s kinda like an uncle to everyone. He looks out for everyone,” said Paige Stancliff, Student Nominator.

Stancliff also said that day was the best day of her school year admitting she wasn’t really into school before Mr. Ferrugia’s class.

“I look at this letter as a testimony that here’s a teacher that made a connection and that by making a connection we save students and each student we save is a win win situation,” said Dr. Mary Jo Melvin from Edinboro University.

Congratulations to Mr. Charles Ferruggia, this weeks JET 24 Edinboro University Golden Apple Award winner.