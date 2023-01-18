Teaching children with autism is a challenging, rewarding career. This week’s Golden Apple Award winner does that at Fairview Elementary School.

Elizabeth Clark is an autistic support teacher and knew very young what she wanted to do.

“When I was five, and then I went into business school and it was just not my passion. I found autistic support and here I am — so glad to be here,” said Elizabeth Clark, Golden Apple winner.

Using structure, routine and creative, flexible teaching techniques, Clark can get these young people to grow and flourish. Their success is her success. As a result, students like Ella love coming to school — Ms. Clark said that’s the best part.

“I think seeing them come to be, want to come to me, smile with me. Sometimes it’s challenging to come to school with their needs and them wanting to come to school is huge,” Clark said.

Not only does a great teacher like this week’s Golden Apple Award winner make a world of difference for young people like Ella but also for her parents.

“I really didn’t think she was going to be able to talk as much as she is, even count to 10. Libby has just made our dreams come true with that — ‘ABCs’ even. Things you take for granted that a second grader should be able to do, she can do now, and I truly feel it’s because of Libby,” said Jaime Musone, Ella’s mom.

“Seeing her growth over the past couple of years has been awesome, and we’re excited to see where Ella can go and how much more she can do going forward,” said Steve Musone, Ella’s dad.

“We all need somebody to give us the courage to become that somebody we were meant to be. I’m pretty certain Ella has found her somebody in this week’s Golden Apple teacher, Ms. Clark,” said Dr. Mary Jo Melvin, Penn West University.