When you’re not quite old enough to write a letter, sometimes grateful parents can help.

That’s how this week’s Golden Apple award-winning teacher was nominated, and as Lou Baxter reports from Edinboro, lightning can strike twice!

As Yogi Berra once said, it’s like deja vu all over again for Mrs. Heidi Kalicky, as this is her second Golden Apple award. She’s been teaching for 10 years in the General McLane school district, nearly all of it in second grade.

Brandon Clark, student nominator, and his mom really appreciate the difference Mrs. Kalicky has made in his life.

“She made him excited for school. He was sad when the school year ended. It was a happy place for him to come every day and something he looked forward to,” said Rachel Vanco, Brandon’s mom.

So how do you get a shy guy like Brandon to come out of his shell?

“You have to make relationships first. You have to make the kids comfortable. It has to be a safe place for them to come. They want to be here and they want to learn. If you can establish that, the learning part is easy,” said Heidi Kalicky, Golden Apple award winner.

“She took a little boy who was shy and lacked confidence and turned that around. He’s very confident now, and he’s the best version of himself,” said Dr. Mary Jo Melvin, Penn West Edinboro.

“Just getting to know my kids, getting to know their families and getting to interact with them. Know what they like what they don’t like, and if they have an activity outside of school, sometimes I try to go to it if I can. It’s fun to see them be who they’re going to be,” Kalicky added.

If there’s a teacher you feel deserves to be recognized, nominate them on the Golden Apple page.