Golden Apple: Katrina Renner

Not every Golden Apple Award winning teacher grew up wanting to be a school teacher.

Some made the decision later in life just like this week’s Golden Apple Award winner.

Here is more from the Millcreek School District.

Katrina Renner teaches sixth grade social studies at JS Wilson.

She’s been teaching for ten years, but being naturally shy, she spent ten years earlier in another career before she headed to the front of the class.

“I went back to school in my 30’s to become a teacher after I had so much fun teaching my daughter as a young child and I realized I wanted to teach other people as a career,” said KAtrina Renner, Golden Apple Award Winner.

Mrs. Renner said that she loves seeing what students learn day to day, but…

“But my greatest joy is when I have students come back and visit me. Sometimes graduating high school seniors come back and see me and ask me questions about whether I still teach this lesson or that. It just brings me great joy they remember what they learned way back in sixth grade,” said Renner.

One of those students will certainly be this weeks student nominator who enjoys many things about Mrs. Renner’s class, but most of all…

“Just her enthusiasm. Most of the other classes are just plain old classes where they teach you. She makes it more fun than all the other classes,” said Carly Adamczyk, Student Nominator.

“Carly’s going to forever remember this teacher and we see that in the last statement in the letter where it says someday I want to be just like her. What a compliment for a teacher,” said Mary Jo Melvin, PHD, Edinboro University.

Congratulations Katrina Renner this week’s JET 24 Edinboro University Golden Apple Award winner.

Mrs. Renner is one of the best teachers in the world. She is super fun and loves social studies just like me! She often makes jokes, jokes around with what we are learning, and puts her own perky touch into everything we do. Mrs. Renner has mentioned it before and many times that she will do anything for us to succeed in social studies and makes the lessons interesting. I have her for third period, which is right after lunch, so we are tired, but she gets us awake by sometimes just giving us a smile. Mrs. Renner helps us to learn how to take notes and even life skills. As soon as Mrs. Renner opens her mouth and asks us if we are having a good day, you know it’s going to be a good lesson. Mrs. Renner also incorporates her own personal stories into the lessons. Social Studies can be difficult, especially when we have to take a test, but Mrs. Renner always says that if we need help with anything to go and see her because she can help you in any way that she can. Mrs. Renner is also tough on us, but that’s what a good teacher does. She adds study tools onto our Google Classroom so that we can do well on our test. Overall, Mrs. Renner is the nicest and fun teacher ever! I would totally love to be like her one day! And it is all thanks to Mrs. Renner! Carly Adamczyk, Student Nominator

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists