Golden Apple- Kelly Schoullis

It’s hard to learn how to cook if you can’t be in the kitchen.

But today’s Golden Apple Award winning teacher is making it all work at the Erie County Technical School.

Kelly Schoullis teaches Culinary Arts at the Erie County Technical School. She is also a graduate of the program.

After getting a Culinary Arts degree in college and years of working in restaurants and kitchens, she is back. What’s the difference?

“They say you’re only as good as your last meal, but when you are teaching, you are only as good as your last lesson,” said Kelly Schoullis, Golden Apple Award Winner.

The day we visited Mrs. Schoullis, she was teaching virtually. Her students come and go based on the status of the Coronavirus.

Either way, she is teaching her students life lessons beyond boiling an egg.

“It’s impossible to cook for somebody and not show love. So I think when we cook for each other it’s a really good vibe of back and forth of I’m not going to serve you something that I don’t feel confident in you eating,” said Schoullis.

“It just felt like she has put in a whole heck of a lot of work to make this online learning work and she makes everyone feel like they are cared about even in this crazy rough time in the world,” said Emily Varner, Student Nominator.

Something else being cooked up in this culinary class is empathy.

“I think that empathy that they are learning about is going to make them better adults. More loving, more caring, and more supportive as they get older,” said Mary Jo Melvin, PHD, Edinboro University.

“Be kind, help others, and clean, and clean your own dishes. That’s what I really hope,” said Schoullis.

