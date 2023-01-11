This week’s Golden Apple Award-winning teacher loves to brag about her school. It’s like the melting pot of the world, where teachers at this school learn something new every day.

Lindsay Campbell is an eighth grade social studies and history teacher at Erie’s Charter School of Excellence.

This small-town girl came to Erie to attend Mercyhurst University and has been teaching here for 10 years, she said she wouldn’t want to teach anywhere else.

“We have the whole world here. We have so many nationalities, so many different types of students from different backgrounds, you kind of grow as a person being surrounded by that,” said Lindsay Campbell, Golden Apple Winner.

Ms. Campbell was nominated by four of her students, she said the secret sauce to her success is patience and understanding.

“They want to be seen, they want to be heard, they want to feel like they’re important. If you make a student feel like they’re important, they are then going to make the work important. They are going to take the work seriously, and they’re going to perform for you if you give that in return,” Campbell continued.

Student Sarub Chetri said Ms. Campbell is his favorite teacher, and the other nominators offer similar praise.

“What I like most about Ms. Campbell is how whenever I’m doing an assignment and I’m confused and I ask her, she always comes and helps,” said Angel Pagan, student nominator.

“She’s nice, good teacher and cares about her students,” said Tamarah Aldabbas, fellow student nominator.

“She’s probably the funniest teacher I know. She’s really nice, and she helps you when you need it,” said Carlos Garcia, another student nominator.

Dr. Mary Joe Melvin of Penn West University observed that there’s more than social studies being taught here.

“She’s also teaching them right from wrong — how to build character. She’s truly paving the road ahead for them. One nominator even said teachers are a gift from above. I thought that was pretty powerful,” said Dr. Melvin.

