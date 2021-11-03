Golden Apple: Marah Lindenberger

DNA may play a role in this week’s Golden Apple Award. This week’s winner has teaching in her blood.

This week’s Golden Apple goes to Marah Lindenberger of Erie High School.

The veteran of five years in the classroom comes by her profession naturally.

“My mom was a teacher and principal of my high school. So I guess it’s in my DNA,” said Marah Lindenberger, Golden Apple Award Winner.

Mrs. Lindenberger grew up always figuring she would be a teacher because she loves students.

“I love the kids. It’s a lot of fun. I like to hang out with them, teach them, work with them, see their thoughts. I learn a lot from them and hopefully they learn something from me,” said Lindenberger.

And they do. Like Student Nominator Katelynn Freeman who wrote,

“She’s the only teacher I know who gets that we are kids and can have bad days. I love all of my teachers, but Mrs. L really stands out. She made learning really fun because a lot of us used flip grids which is basically like Tik Tok, but for education, and we did commercials and stuff and it is a fun way to learn,” said Katelynn Freeman, Student Nominator.

“It’s a very positive learning environment and she respects them as adults and that respect will go a long way,” said Mary Jo Melvin, PHD, Edinboro University.

Freeman said that she would love to have this teacher next year and every year there after.

Congratulations to Marah Lindenberger, this week’s JET 24 Edinboro University Golden Apple Award Winner.

