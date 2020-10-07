Golden Apple Award- Previewing the 30th year of honoring local teachers

The school year may be well underway, but it’s unlike any other school year in history.

That isn’t stopping JET 24 and Edinboro University from honoring teachers again this year for their great work and dedication.

This year marks the 30th year JET 24 and Edinboro University will surprise teachers with the Golden Apple Award.

How will it work in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic? Every week will likely be a little different.

Some schools and students are in the classroom and some teaching is happening online.

One thing that isn’t different is the hard work and dedication of our local educators.

If you have a teacher that’s going the extra mile and making a difference in your life, be sure to nominate them on the Contest Page on YourErie.com