This week’s Golden Apple award-winning school teacher wasn’t always successful in the classroom. A course correction in her college years finally set her on the right path.

Tracy Brumett is a middle school English language arts teacher in North East. She went to school to be a nurse but failed a course and dropped out of school. Then, she changed majors and pursued education.

Now 27 years later, she enjoys the fruits of teaching.

“I love seeing the reward from the students. I love researching and learning how to be a better teacher, and I love helping them become better a little bit every day,” said Tracy Brumett, Golden Apple winner.

Brumett said it takes a positive attitude and grit to be a good teacher and one more thing.

“I have to make a connection, that’s number one. If you don’t have that connection with students, you aren’t going to get the results you want from that student. And with my students, I try to share a little about my personal life and things that I do so I can make great relationships with them,” Brumett added. “Reading and writing is really hard, but so is life right now. I think if we have those connections we can make them feel successful.”

This week’s student nominator used the words of Anne Frank to describe Brumett. She said whoever is happy will make others happy.

“I think this is one of the most heartfelt letters we’ve received so far. We have Natalie describing her teacher as a teacher who chooses to be kind, chooses to be happy and chooses to be devoted to her students, and I think she’s modeling that. In life, we make choices and those choices determine who we are and what we do,” said Dr. Mary Jo Melvin, PennWest University.

“She’s just kinda there for you. She knows who you are, and she just really understands you. That’s how I made a connection to her,” said Natalie Nagle, student nominator.