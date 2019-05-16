Teacher of the year honored at Golden Apple Banquet

Teachers’ efforts in the classroom are being recognized one last time before another school year comes to an end.

The annual Golden Apple Banquet honoring the teacher of the year Wednesday night. All of the Golden Apple winners throughout the 2018-2019 school year were invited to the event. This year’s winner is Emily Ewings, a third grade teacher, from Wattsburg Elementary. She was one of five teachers nominated for the Golden Apple Teacher of the Year award. Ewings says she loves seeing her students learn and grow.

Tonight’s banquet was held at Edinboro University.