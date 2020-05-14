Tom Pyle of North East High School this year’s Golden Apple Teacher of the Year

JET 24’s Golden Apple Teacher of the Year is announced. This year’s title goes to Tom Pyle of North East High School.

Mr. Pyle is retiring this year after 34 years as a teacher and coach, with his last 20 being spent at North East High School.

He was surprised with his award on the lawn of his home with a car parade of fellow teachers and school board members.

He spoke about how the recent situation has affected him.

“You know everyday for 20 years I stood at the end of the hallway and there’s three of us, they all drove by. Every morning from 7:15 to 7:30 the three of us talk as adults and as the kids come in we mess around with them and stuff as they begin their school day. We don’t get to do that now. I think, in just talking with the kids virtually, I think they miss that as much as we miss them,” said Tom Pyle, Golden Apple Teacher of the Year.

Mr. Pyle was one of 24 teachers honored in this abbreviated school year.

You can watch the full 2019/2020 Golden Apple Teacher of the Year Special here.