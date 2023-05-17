JET 24 and PennWest University have honored 28 area school teachers with the Golden Apple Award this year.

Our team traveled to the far reaches of Erie and Crawford counties to wherever students nominated their teacher for doing an outstanding job in the classroom.

Wednesday night at 7 p.m., we’ll revisit the stories of this year’s Golden Apple Award winners. And we’ll announce the top 5 teachers of the year, as selected by a panel of educators from PennWest University.

One of those teachers will be named the teacher of the year.

Find out who that is and what school district they’re from on JET 24 at 7 p.m., and we’ll talk with the top teacher on JET 24 Action News at 11 p.m.