Although the federal government has claimed the pandemic is over, developments are still being made to fight future strains of COVID-19.

Jim Caputo, vaccine coordinator and outbreak response director with LECOM, said that Erie County’s caseload and hospitalizations are down.

He said mRNA vaccines are still the most optimal way to stay protected.

“I think we’re going to see that seasonality that demands perhaps a yearly booster, like the flu, but is always going to be kind of pervasive in its presence to be able to cause severe disease in some individuals — the elderly, those with other medical conditions [and] immunocompromised,” said Caputo.

Caputo went on to say they’re expecting a new set of boosters to roll out this fall and that general hygiene tips still apply as ways to avoid the virus.