Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County as of 3 p.m. on June 10th.

This brings the total number of cumulative positive cases in the county to 418. 245 people have recovered, leaving 165 active cases. There are 6,921 negative tests reported and eight total deaths.

We will continue to update you with more.