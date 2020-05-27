10 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; 93 active cases

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in a news release that there are 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County as of Wednesday, May 27th.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 226 cumulative positive cases. 129 people have recovered, leaving 93 active cases. There are 4,274 negative tests reported.

“While being safe and practicing social distancing at or close to home, please take a moment to respond to the 2020 Census, and then encourage everyone you know to complete it, too,” Dahlkemper said.