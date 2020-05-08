10 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; total now 114

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her daily news conference Friday, May 8th that there are 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County.

This brings the total to 114 cumulative positive cases in the county. There are 2,503 negative cases reported.

Two of the new cases are in their 20s, three are in their 30s, two are in their 50s, two are in their 60s and one is a teenager.

Four of the new cases live in zone one, one lives in zone two and five live in zone five.

Crawford County reports 20 positive cases. McKean County reports six positive cases and one death. Warren County reports one positive case. Chautauqua County reports 40 positive cases and four deaths. Ashtabula County reports 169 positive cases and 18 deaths.