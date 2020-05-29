Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her news conference Friday, May 29th that there are 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 253 cumulative positive cases. There are 4,776 negative tests reported.

Crawford County reports 30 positive cases. McKean County reports 12 positive cases and one death. Warren County reports three positive cases. Venango County reports eight positive cases.

65% of people across Pennsylvania have recovered.

According to Dahlkemper, the state says Erie County is not one of the counties that will move to the Green Phase next Friday.

The next county COVID-19 briefing will be held Wednesday, June 3rd at 10 a.m.