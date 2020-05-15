1  of  2
12 more PA counties to move into Yellow Phase May 22nd; 18 counties remain in Red Phase

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that 12 more Pennsylvania counties will move to the Yellow Phase of reopening beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, May 22nd.

Those counties include:

  • Adams
  • Beaver
  • Carbon
  • Columbia
  • Cumberland
  • Juniata
  • Mifflin
  • Perry
  • Susquehanna
  • Wyoming
  • Wayne
  • York

24 counties moved into the Yellow Phase of reopening on May 8th and another 13 moved into the Yellow Phase beginning today. With the announcement of 12 counties moving into the Yellow Phase today, there will be a total of 49 counties in the Yellow Phase.

The remaining 18 counties in Pennsylvania are still in the Red Phase.

“Through our social distancing efforts, we have not only reversed a trajectory of exponential new case growth – we have cut it in half,” Gov. Wolf said. “And some of the counties that will be shifting into the yellow phase next week eliminated concerns that we had just two weeks ago. So please, keep up your efforts in the fight so we can continue to add counties to the list of those in the yellow phase. Thank you again for your patience and your hard work.” 

Governor Wolf says that the state will be closely monitoring all counties in the Yellow Phase and will re-impose restrictions if danger arises.

