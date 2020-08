Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her news conference August 5th that there are 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report in Erie County, along with one new death.

This brings the total number of positive cases in the county to 1,037 cumulative positive cases with 26 total deaths. There are 183 active cases, 828 people have recovered and there are 18,187 negative tests reported.