Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her daily news conference Monday, May 18th that there are 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County since Friday, May 15th.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 143 cumulative positive cases and three total deaths. There are 3,111 negative cases reported and 106 people have recovered.

The new cases are as follows: one is in their 80s, one is in their 60s, four are in their 50s, two are in their 40s, three are in their 20s, one is a teenager and one is between the ages of five and 12.

Five of the new cases live in zone one, four live in zone two, one lives in zone three, one lives in zone four and two live in zone five.

All but three of the new cases are connected to known positives and some of the new cases are connected to Mother’s Day gatherings.

Crawford County reports 21 positive cases. McKean County reports 11 positive cases and one death. Venango County reports eight positive cases. Warren County reports two positive cases. Chautauqua County reports 53 positive cases and four deaths. Ashtabula County reports 232 positive cases and 26 deaths.

You can watch the full live replay of the Erie County COVID-19 update from Monday, May 18th below: