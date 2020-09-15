14 staff members at Crawford County Care Center in Saegertown test positive for COVID-19

The Crawford County Care Center in Saegertown has confirmed that 14 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 as of September 15th.



This information is based on staff positivity testing, per guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and Pennsylvania Department of Health.



Even though all 14 staff members are asymptomatic, they are not working at this time. The Center says plans are in place to supplement staff.

The Center also says it has initiated contact tracing and is exploring whether any residents have been affected and that COVID-19 testing will be initiated for residents in accordance with Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines.



“We have been practicing infection-control precautions in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control guidelines on masks and hand hygiene,” said Care Center Administrator Tonya Moyer. “We have been preparing for this from the onset of COVID-19 and are fully prepared to work through this.”

Ms. Moyer added: “We will provide vigilant attention to those in our care as we navigate these unprecedented times. The Crawford County Care Center extends its most sincere gratitude to residents, their families, and staff.”