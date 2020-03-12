14th Annual Erie Micro Brew Festival postponed over coronavirus concerns

WQLN has announced they are postponing the 14th Annual Erie Micro Brew Festival.

The festival was scheduled for April 4th at the Brewerie at Union Station.

The postponement follows the rise in confirmed cases of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the United States and recent announcements of local organizations and companies initiating cancellations and heightened safety precautions.

Following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, communities across the country are trying to prevent any further spread. There’s currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19.

“For the sake of local residents and out of town visitors who attend Brew Fest, we felt it was our social responsibility to put health and public safety first and postpone our fundraising event,” said WQLN’s President and CEO Tom New. “We made this difficult decision based on the latest reports concerning the coronavirus and the social indicators that we’ve been monitoring for the past week.”

A new date for the festival has not been announced yet.