14th case of coronavirus confirmed in U.S.

Health officials in California have confirmed a second case of Novel Coronavirus among Americans evacuated from China.

Officials say both patients are being treated at a hospital at the University of California San Diego.

They were evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, ground zero of the new coronavirus outbreak.

The two patients were then quarantined at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Deigo County.

The announcement brings the total number of confirmed cases in the U.S. to 14. About 60 other cases are pending.

Hundreds of U.S. evacuees are still waiting out their mandatory 14-day quarantines at military bases in three states.