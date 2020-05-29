16 more counties moving to Green Phase June 5th

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that 16 more counties will move to the Green Phase of reopening on June 5th.

The following counties are moving to green at 12:01 a.m. June 5th:

Allegheny

Armstrong

Bedford

Blair

Butler

Cambria

Clinton

Fayette

Fulton

Greene

Indiana

Lycoming

Mercer

Somerset

Washington

Westmoreland

Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Montour, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Venango and Warren Counties all moved to the Green Phase today.

Also, eight counties moved to the Yellow Phase today. Those are Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, and Schuylkill Counties.

Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Northampton, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties will all move to the Yellow Phase June 5th.

Under the Green Phase counties still have some restrictions including:

Large gatherings of more than 250 prohibited

Restaurants and bars open at 50% occupancy

Personal care services (including hair salons and barbershops) open at 50% occupancy and by appointment only

Indoor recreation, health and wellness facilities, and personal care services (such as gyms and spas) open at 50% occupancy with appointments strongly encouraged

All entertainment (such as casinos, theaters, and shopping malls) open at 50% occupancy

Construction activity may return to full capacity with continued implementation of protocols

Visitation to prisons and hospitals may resume subject to the discretion of the facility. Visitors who interact with residents and patients must be diligent regarding hygiene. Given the critical importance of limiting COVID-19 exposure in nursing homes, personal care home and long-term care facilities, visitation restrictions will initially remain in place

“If we take the simple steps of wearing a mask, staying home when sick, and implementing social distancing tactics, we can help eliminate the spread of COVID-19 and make a huge contribution to getting our Commonwealth back on track,” Governor Wolf said.