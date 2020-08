Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are 16 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 3rd.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 983. There are 788 recovered cases, 172 active cases, 17,787 negatives and 23 deaths reported in NEDSS.

Over the weekend, 31 cases were reported for Saturday and 13 cases were reported for Sunday.