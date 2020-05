Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced that there are 16 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County.

This brings the total number of positive cases to 242.

In addition, there have been 175 recovered cases, 4,468 negatives and 63 active cases.

You can find more information on the updated data

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper will hold her next news briefing regarding COVID-19 on Friday at 3:00 p.m.