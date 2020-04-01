16 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper confirmed a new positive case of COVID-19 in her daily news conference Tuesday, bringing the total in Erie County to 16 positive confirmed cases.

The county executive confirmed a teenager has tested positive for COVID-19, making them the youngest confirmed positive case in Erie County.

Dahlkemper mentioned the county Health Department found, through contact tracing, one of the 16 cases to be community spread. It is unknown which of the cases is related to community spread.

Dahlkemper also did not release which Erie hospital a Chautauqua County, New York man died at while undergoing COVID-19 treatment, saying the hospital is responsible for their patients.

“We’re responsible for our own cases and tracking those. The Erie County cases, of which we have 16, of which none of them are hospitalized,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

To date, Erie County has tested 475 individuals with 461 tests coming back negative.