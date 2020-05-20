17 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; 121 people out of 162 have recovered

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her daily news conference Wednesday, May 20th that there are 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 162 cumulative positive cases and three deaths. 121 people have recovered.

The new cases are as follows; one is in their 90s, two are in their 60s, one is in their 50s, seven are in their 30s, two are in their 20s, two are in their teens and two are under the age of five.

14 of the new cases live in zone one, one lives in zone two and two live in zone three.