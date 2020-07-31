18 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County; 123 active cases

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are 18 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of 12:01 a.m. on July 31st.

This brings the total number of cumulative positive cases in the county to 923 with 18 total deaths. There are 782 recovered cases, 123 active cases and 17,315 negatives.

“The three-day total of 52 new cases of COVID-19 should be a warning sign to the community,” said Melissa Lyon, director of the Erie County Department of Health. “We need to double down on our efforts so that we do not continue to have double-digit daily case reports. If we have three or four more days like this, the community could become quickly overwhelmed with disease.”

“This has clearly been demonstrated by the past three days of cases. We know of a few large households where most, if not all, of the members became sick and have contributed to driving up our numbers. These situations are not the majority of the cases. We are still concerned about the new numbers of laboratory confirmed cases that are not related to other cases. This is indicative of community spread.”

“Recently, a handful of cases were reported to be related to travel outside of Erie County and Pennsylvania. We must not become complacent; this virus is going to be with us for a long time, and we must remain diligent. We ask Erie County residents to double down and stop the spread of this disease by doing what we know works: Stay close to home and minimize unnecessary travel, practice physical distancing consistently, remain diligent with hand hygiene, and please wear your mask whenever you are in public or socializing with people outside of your household.”