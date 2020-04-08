2-week-old baby in Cuyahoga County recovering after testing positive for COVID-19

NORTH ROYALTON (WJW)–FOX 8 (CLEVELAND)–A 2-week-old baby is one of the youngest in Cuyahoga County to test positive for COVID-19.

Dawn and Sean Clancy, of North Royalton, say their son, Eli, was born March 23 and recently tested positive.

“When we found out he had it, we obviously were devastated,” said Sean Clancy. “We couldn’t believe it. “

He said prior to being tested Eli seemed more lethargic than normal so he was taken to the hospital to be checked. Sean also found out, he too, had COVID-19.

Eli and Sean are both home and doing OK.

“My symptoms are mild and Eli seems to be ok too, he is not having any breathing problems,” Sean said.

His wife, and step-daughter are fine.

The parents say they are extremely thankful for the outpouring of support they have received from their family, friends, and the community. Many people have dropped off food and supplies for them since they cannot go out.

They also want to stress to everyone how important it is to practice social distancing and stay home. Sean said he believes he and Eli got COVID-19 from someone who had no symptoms.

“You don’t think it can happen to you or someone you know,” Sean said. “It doesn’t hit home until it hits home.”