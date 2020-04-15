2020 Charities for Children bowling tournament cancelled due to pandemic

Today, the board of directors of Charities for Children announced that the 2020 Charities for Children bowling tournament has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was originally rescheduled for May 3, 2020.
In a news release sent by the Charities for Children, Inc.:
- Bowlers money and spots will be held over for the 2021 tournament. In 2021, names can be substituted if team members are unable to make the date of Sunday, March 28, 2021.
- Shirts that were ordered this year will be used for next year’s event.
- Any tickets purchased at Eastway Lanes will be carried over till next year.