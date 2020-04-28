2020 Gears-N-Grub & Gary Miller JEEP Invasion cancelled because of COVID-19

The 2020 Gears-N-Grub & Gary Miller JEEP Invasion is cancelled because of COVID-19.

Gears-N-Grub released the following statement about the decision to cancel the event:

“There are no pre-existing guidelines for what festivals should be doing in this unprecedented time. Like the rest of the nation, we continue to assess new information and make the best-educated decisions possible

But with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to evolve unpredictably, and out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our community, including guests, vendors, performers, participants, and staff, Gears-N-Grub will not occur this year.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we had to make this decision. The event originally scheduled for July 17-19, 2020, will be postponed to July 2021. With the creation of The Gary Miller JEEP Invasion, Gears-N-Grub would have been the largest ever, with a new home at the Erie County Fairgrounds.

We are terribly sorry for any inconvenience our postponement may have caused, and we give our full support and recognition to the planning committee for the difficult decision they had to make. This year’s non-profit benefiting from the event would have been The Anna Shelter. We ask, if possible, that you donate any amount for the tireless work they do with our community. Gears-N-Grub will be reaching out to all sponsors and vendors in the next week.

At this time, our hearts and thoughts are with anyone who has been affected directly or indirectly by COVID-19, including the healthcare and essential service workers doing their best to serve their communities during these challenging times.”