2020 North East WineFest canceled

WineFest, which accounts for about 75% of the income for the North East Chamber of Commerce, will not be happening this September.

That cancellation is due to the restrictions and guidelines laid out by the state of Pennsylvania in the yellow and green phases of the reopening plan.

Yoselin Person was live this morning to tell us more.

This WineFest has been one of the summer/fall events many were looking forward too. Unfortunately, it won’t happen.

WineFest gives people the chance to sample 100 different wines while listening to live entertainment. Thousands of people from across the country come to celebrate and enjoy fine wine.

Typically there is a street fair, arts and crafts festival, music festival, harvest festival and much more as part of the festivities.

The North East Chamber Board has announced the cancellation of its 39th annual WineFest due to the restrictions and guidelines laid out by the state of Pennsylvania.

Yoselin spoke with Holly the Executive Director of the North East Chamber this morning about the cancellation.