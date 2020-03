CLEVELAND (WJW)– The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony has been postponed, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The sold-out event was scheduled for May 2 at Public Auditorium in downtown Cleveland. A new date has not been set.

The inductees include Nine Inch Nails, Whitney Houtson, Notorious B.I.G. and Depeche Mode.