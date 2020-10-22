2021 Great American Outdoor Show will not take place this Feb. due to COVID-19 restrictions

The 2021 Great American Outdoor Show will not take place this February due to COVID-19 restrictions in Pennsylvania.

The Great American Outdoor Show was scheduled for February 6-14, 2021.

The NRA said in a news release it will miss the opportunity to celebrate America’s great firearm, hunting, fishing and outdoor heritage, but will look forward to seeing old friends and meeting new ones at the Great American Outdoor Show scheduled to be held February 5-13, 2022.

The NRA created the Great American Outdoor Show in 2014.