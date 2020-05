Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her daily news conference Thursday, May 21st that there are 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 183 cumulative positive cases. There are 3,558 negative tests reported and 121 people have recovered.

Because of the number of cases yesterday and today, there is no information available yet on zones or ages.