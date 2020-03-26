211 is available for you to call for assistance

For those looking for help during this unprecedented time, there is a number you can call.

A call to 211 can put people in touch with social services based on the needs they describe to the operator.

With a higher amount of calls coming in, the united way explained the majority of questions are about food assistance, followed by utility questions, along with housing and shelter assistance.

“This pandemic is impacting all of us. There are resources in our community, there are certainly gaps and we are looking to address those gaps with different partnerships in Erie County, but if resources are available, folks should be reaching out to get assistance. It’s an extraordinary time and if we need help we should be asking for it,” Mike Jaruszewicz, Vice President of Community Impact, United Way of Erie County.

The United Way explained that in the last week the hotline has received a month’s worth of calls.