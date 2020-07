Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her news conference Wednesday, July 29th that there are 22 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 891 with 18 total deaths. There are 751 recovered cases, 122 active cases and 16,738 people have tested negative.

Eight of the 22 new positive cases reported today are related to required testing in long-term care facilities.