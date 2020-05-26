25 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County since Friday; 85 active cases

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her news conference Tuesday, May 26th that there are 25 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County since Friday, May 22nd.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 216 cumulative positive cases and three total deaths. There are 4,068 negative tests reported and 127 people have recovered. There are 85 current active cases.

17 of the new cases live in zone one, three live in zone two, two live in zone three, two live in zone four and one lives in zone five.

Crawford County reports 22 positive cases. McKean County reports 12 positive cases and one death. Venango County reports eight positive cases. Warren County reports three positive cases. Ashtabula County reports 281 positive cases and 32 deaths. Chautauqua County reports 75 positive cases and four deaths.