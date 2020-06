Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced that there are 28 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County.

This brings the total number of cumulative positive cases in the county to 398 as of 3 p.m. on June 8th. 235 people have recovered, leaving 157 active cases and six total deaths. There are 6,647 negative tests reported.

The county executive’s next news conference will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 10th and will be streamed live on yourerie.com.