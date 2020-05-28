30th Annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival rescheduled for August 2021

The National Comedy Center has announced that it is rescheduling the 30th Annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival in Jamestown, NY.

The festival, originally scheduled for August 5-9, 2020, is rescheduled to take place August 4-8, 2021.

Jeff Foxworthy’s performance is rescheduled for Friday, August 6, 2021. David Spade, Kevin Nealon and Rob Schneider’s performances are rescheduled for Saturday, August 7, 2021.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we make the difficult decision to reschedule our Lucille Ball Comedy Festival – for the first time in our nearly 30 year history,” said National Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson. “We are grateful for the patience, understanding and continued support of our festival attendees, sponsors, volunteers and staff, and our Jamestown and Chautauqua County community during this challenging time.”

Ticket holders have options to consider:

Transfer tickets to the same shows and events for the 2021 festival. New ticket will automatically be issued to ticket holders within the next several weeks.

Donate the value of their tickets to the non-profit National Comedy Center as a tax-deductible contribution during this critical time.

Exchange the value of their tickets for a National Comedy Center gift card to be used for admission, membership, future event tickets or merchandise.

Receive a full refund for their ticket purchase by selecting this option by July 15, 2020.

“We do not make this decision lightly, understanding that our annual festival draws attendees from over 40 U.S. states and not only has a direct effect on the revenue of our non-profit cultural institution but also affects the business of local hotels, restaurants, attractions and event venues, and retailers throughout our community. We look forward to presenting an outstanding comedy festival experience here in Jamestown in August 2021, as we officially celebrate the festival’s 30th anniversary.”

You can buy tickets for the 2021 festival here.

The National Comedy Center is also offering online programs and will be streaming comedy events this summer because of COVID-19. You can find information on them here.

The comedy center says they plan to reopen with “enhanced health, cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing protocols” once Western New York is able to move into the Green Phase.

Also, the Comedy Under the Stars free outdoor movie night series for 2020 is canceled. The comedy center plans to reschedule this series for 2021 as well.