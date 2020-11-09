38 PA counties added to substantial COVID transmission list

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thirty-eight counties in Pennsylvania have been added to the substantial list of community transmission, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Several counties on the substantial list are from our viewing area: Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Elk, Huntingdon, and Jefferson.

The full breakdown is below:

Low – Cameron , Forest, Sullivan

, Forest, Sullivan Moderate – Allegheny, Beaver, Chester, Clearfield , Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland, Erie, Fayette, Greene, Lackawanna, Lycoming, McKean, Monroe, Montour, Perry, Pike, Potter, Snyder, Somerset , Susquehanna, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland, York

, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland, Erie, Fayette, Greene, Lackawanna, Lycoming, McKean, Monroe, Montour, Perry, Pike, Potter, Snyder, , Susquehanna, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland, York Substantial – Adams, Armstrong, Bedford, Berks, Blair, Bradford, Bucks, Butler, Cambria, Carbon, Centre, Clarion, Crawford, Dauphin, Delaware, Elk, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Mercer, Mifflin, Montgomery, Northampton, Northumberland, Philadelphia, Schuylkill, Tioga, Union, Venango, Wyoming

According to DOH, as of Nov. 5 the percent-positivity rate across Pennsylvania is 6.9% with a seven-day case increase of 15,989 cases.

“It is quite clear that COVID-19 cases are occurring throughout our communities,” Governor Tom Wolf said. “We need all Pennsylvanians to take a stand and answer the call to protect one another. We need Pennsylvanians to be united in wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, washing our hands and avoiding gatherings.”

The DOH also updated its travel recommendations, adding Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia and Massachusetts to the travel advisory list. Louisiana has been removed.

The full travel advisory list is below:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Here is a list of counties defined by the DOH as having a concerning percent-positivity rate: